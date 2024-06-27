Commissioner Karachi Chairs Meeting Of Council Of Libraries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Council of Libraries at the office here, to discuss measures to improve libraries in Karachi established by government departments and civic agencies
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Council of Libraries at the office here, to discuss measures to improve libraries in Karachi established by government departments and civic agencies.
The meeting was attended among others by the senior director of KMC Reza Abbas Rizvi and representatives from government and private libraries.
The meeting was informed that there are over 75 libraries in Karachi run by KMC, Town administrations and government departments but many are neglected and need steps for restoration.
It was decided that efforts would be made to restore these libraries and make books more accessible to the book lovers as well as common people.
The Commissioner emphasized the importance of reading and books, stating that they are essential for awareness and knowledge.
It was also decided to establish street libraries in three locations, North Nazimabad, Federal B. Area, and Clifton, which would be managed by the community and supervised by the Assistant Commissioner of the area.
The next meeting of the Council of Libraries will be held in 15 days to review progress on the establishment of these street libraries.
Recent Stories
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court
Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM
Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra
UK police broaden election betting investigation
In narrow ruling, US Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho
Zelensky signs Ukraine security accord with EU
Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape ball Cricket tournament
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.2 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Muha ..2 minutes ago
-
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister for Law and Justice ..2 minutes ago
-
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable management of natural resourc ..2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM11 minutes ago
-
Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape ball Cricket tournament21 minutes ago
-
DIG reviews Muharram security arrangements21 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry, PSEB organise event to foster vibrant tech ecosystem in Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed to ensure peace during Muharram in Abbottabad37 minutes ago
-
SCCI, Health minister agree to form joint body to resolve pharma sector issues38 minutes ago
-
Railways opens air-conditioned restrooms at Lahore Railway Station38 minutes ago