Commissioner Karachi Chairs Meeting Of Council Of Libraries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:25 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Council of Libraries at the office here, to discuss measures to improve libraries in Karachi established by government departments and civic agencies.

The meeting was attended among others by the senior director of KMC Reza Abbas Rizvi and representatives from government and private libraries.

The meeting was informed that there are over 75 libraries in Karachi run by KMC, Town administrations and government departments but many are neglected and need steps for restoration.

It was decided that efforts would be made to restore these libraries and make books more accessible to the book lovers as well as common people.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of reading and books, stating that they are essential for awareness and knowledge.

It was also decided to establish street libraries in three locations, North Nazimabad, Federal B. Area, and Clifton, which would be managed by the community and supervised by the Assistant Commissioner of the area.

The next meeting of the Council of Libraries will be held in 15 days to review progress on the establishment of these street libraries.

