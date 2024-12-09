Commissioner Karachi Chairs Meeting To Review Actions Against Illegal Sale Of LPG
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting to review actions against the illegal sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).
The meeting decided to crack down on those selling non-standard LPG cylinders.
All Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioner Ghazandar Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed, OGRA, Civil Defense, SSGC, Fire Brigade, and police officials attended the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting on the actions taken against the illegal sale of LPG and cylinders in their respective districts.
The meeting was informed that over 3,000 shops are operating in the city's streets, most of which are violating the legal requirements and safety rules for the sale of LPG cylinders.
The meeting decided that strict action should be taken against shopkeepers who violate the rules.
A warning will be issued to all LPG cylinder sellers, directing them to ensure compliance with safety regulations within 15 days. Non-compliant shops will be sealed after the deadline.
The meeting also decided to allow 300 previously closed shops to reopen if they meet the requirements by Friday.
The Commissioner said that all LPG sales shops operating in residential areas are unsafe and illegal, and all be sealed immediately.
Recent Stories
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA body for stronger vehicle emission standards to combat air quality decline1 minute ago
-
Post-mortem of elephant "Sonu" conducted1 minute ago
-
CPDI observes International Anti-Corruption Day1 minute ago
-
MNAs Jamal Shah, Jamal Raisani call on Speaker Balochistan Assembly1 minute ago
-
Child emergency facility to be provided soon in district hospitals: Imran Nazir1 minute ago
-
Alkhidmat foundation provides relief good for Kurram district victims11 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal, Hanif Abbasi jointly prompt action to address Rawalpindi City’s issues11 minutes ago
-
NAB observes Int'l Anti-Corruption Day 202411 minutes ago
-
IHC allows journalist to travel abroad21 minutes ago
-
Five arrested in APP fake appointments case21 minutes ago
-
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill25 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC hosts 3rd NTCC meeting to strengthen TVET collaboration31 minutes ago