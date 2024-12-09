Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting to review actions against illegal sale of LPG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting to review actions against the illegal sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The meeting decided to crack down on those selling non-standard LPG cylinders.

All Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioner Ghazandar Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed, OGRA, Civil Defense, SSGC, Fire Brigade, and police officials attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting on the actions taken against the illegal sale of LPG and cylinders in their respective districts.

The meeting was informed that over 3,000 shops are operating in the city's streets, most of which are violating the legal requirements and safety rules for the sale of LPG cylinders.

The meeting decided that strict action should be taken against shopkeepers who violate the rules.

A warning will be issued to all LPG cylinder sellers, directing them to ensure compliance with safety regulations within 15 days. Non-compliant shops will be sealed after the deadline.

The meeting also decided to allow 300 previously closed shops to reopen if they meet the requirements by Friday.

The Commissioner said that all LPG sales shops operating in residential areas are unsafe and illegal, and all be sealed immediately.