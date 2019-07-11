Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting to review code of conduct

Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review implementation of code of conduct developed over the years with regard to collection of hides and skins, in the ever expanding city, on the occasion of Eid ul Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner of Karachi , Iftikhar Shallwani here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review implementation of code of conduct developed over the years with regard to collection of hides and skins, in the ever expanding city, on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Representatives of Pakistan Rangers - Sindh, home and police departments along with deputy commissioners pertaining to different districts of Karachi were also present on the occasion.

It was unanimously agreed that NACTA guidelines would be strictly followed and adhered with while equal attention would be paid towards code of conduct developed last year by the provincial home department.

Karachi Commissioner said as per practice religious bodies and/or NGOs keen to collect hides and skins will be required to get renewed their permits from deputy commissioners of their respective districts.

"It would be after renewal of their relevant permits that they would be allowed to visit households or approach organizers of collective qurbani during the three day festival to be celebrated next month," he said.

The deputy Commissioners, authorized to renew permits were directed to ensure proper verification of all applicants, with major focus on their details (background particulars), followed by counter verification from the home department.

Iftikhar Shallwani said verification process of applicants, comprising organizations and institutions, must be completed at least a week before the Eid e Qurban while permits be issued three days prior to the festival.

Seeking close coordination among the stake holders to help complete the process of verification in due course of time, he directed district administration and law enforcing agencies to work jointly and help assist all the applicants with required accuracy.

The exercise, he said must be undertaken in a peaceful manner enabling people to celebrate with due solemnity and also facilitate those collecting hides for welfare of less privileged sections.

Iftikhar Shallawani re-emphasized that NOCs will be issued by the respective DCs only, that too on a pre-approved template/format with blue stamp/ QR code facility to the concerned.

"NOCs will be issued after proper scrutiny and re-assessment of every single applicants," he said reiterating that "NO" new applicants would be entertained.

Karachi Commissioner said details of applicants and NOCs issued to them must be shared with LEAs so as to avert any possible confusion and inadvertent incident.