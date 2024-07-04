Commissioner Karachi Chairs Rain Emergency Meeting
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi presided over a meeting regarding rain emergency here on Thursday.
The meeting reviewed the progress of cleaning storm water drains and other preparations for expected monsoon rains.
The Deputy Commissioners, KMC, PDMA, Water Corporation, Cantonment Boards and other civic agencies officials briefed the Commissioner about the step being taken for implementation of decisions made in the the previous rain emergency meeting.
The deputy commissioners briefed the meeting about the arrangements being made for the desilting of storm water drains by KMC and deployment of de watering pumps and staff required.
Senior Director municipal services KMC Zulfiqar Ali Abro told the meeting that work of cleaning were being carried out on 30 drains.
He presented a list of drains where work had begun.
The Commissioner stressed the need to speed up the cleaning of storm drains and asked Deputy Commissioners to coordinate with utility departments for facilitation to the kmc for the cleaning work of nullahs.
The meeting decided that KMC would submit a weekly progress report on the cleaning of storm drains.
The meeting also discussed the need for a comprehensive plan for dewatering rainwater from low-lying areas, underpasses, and roads.
KMC and other stakeholders would ensure the availability of dewatering pumps and machinery.
The meeting was attended among others by Additional Commissioner-I Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah DG KDA Shujaat Hussain all Dcs Assistant Commissioner HQ Commissioner office Rabiya Syed senior officers of KMC, Water Corporation, Sindh Solid Waste Management board and Cantonment Boards.
