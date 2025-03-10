Commissioner Karachi counters set up to provide groceries, fruits, vegetables at official prices

Special arrangements have been made to establish Commissioner Karachi counters at various shopping malls and superstores to provide groceries, fruits, and vegetables at official prices

This was stated in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, to review the anti-profiteering campaign, here on Monday.

All deputy commissioners and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed efforts to ensure the availability of essential items at official prices.

The participants were informed that the city administration has taken action against profiteers to provide essential commodities at official prices to consumers and offer relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

It was informed that the scope of Commissioner Karachi counters has been expanded to provide essential items at official prices.

The deputy commissioners briefed the meeting about the establishment of counters in their respective districts.

A total of 75 counters have been established at various shopping malls and superstores. Commissioner Karachi directed deputy commissioners to ensure the effectiveness of these counters by visiting them at least twice a day to check prices and quality.

Deputy Commissioner South, Javed Nabi Khoso, informed that 17 counters have been established in the South district. Assistant commissioners have been directed to visit these counters twice a day and submit a report on their effectiveness.

Similarly, other deputy commissioners briefed the meeting about the establishment of counters in their respective districts.

According to details in East 22 counters in Kemari four counters in West one counter in Malir 21 counters in Korangi eight counters and in Central 12 counters have been set up.

Commissioner has issued instructions in writing to the deputy commissioners advising them to ensure all the essential commodities are available at the counters including the commodities of Potatoes, Tomatoes, Cauli Flower, Cabbage Onion Spinach Arvi, Chili, Carrot Red Orange Melon, Banana, Guava , Apple Chicken, Meat Mutton, Beefwith Bone Rice Super Kernel, Daal Channa No 1 Daal Masoor Washed 1, Dal Mash Washed 1 Basmati Sela No 1 Daal Moong Washed 1 BLacK Channa, White Channa, Baisan and Eggs etc.

Earlier, the commissioner directed deputy commissioners to set up Commissioner counters in their districts. These counters aim to provide essential commodities at official prices. The deputy commissioners were advised to report necessary information, including the store's name and location.

The commissioner's directive emphasized that counters should be appropriately sized, not too small, All commodities should be sufficiently available, Products should be displayed neatly and meet quality requirements, Official rate lists should be clearly and prominently displayed.

This initiative aims to ensure that citizens have access to essential items at controlled prices, preventing profiteering.