Commissioner Karachi Decides To Beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaiden
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 09:45 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting on Wednesday at his office and decided to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal and Shahrah-e-Quaiden in the first phase, as part of the government's plan to enhance all major roads in the city.
This initiative aims to improve the city's conditions and provide better civic amenities. To achieve this, the Karachi Municipal Corporation, KDA, Cantonment Boards, Solid Waste Management board, and Town Administrations will work together to beautify these key roads.
The commissioner emphasized that all relevant organizations must fulfill their responsibilities. A detailed briefing was given on beautifying different roads. It was decided that Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaid, and Marine Promenade would be beautified in the first phase, and a survey has been completed.
The meeting also decided that the KMC and KDA would work together, with other organizations like the Solid Waste Management Board, Cantonment Board, Town Administration, and others providing cooperation and assistance. A 15-day deadline was set to complete the beautification work.
The meeting was attended among others by the Municipal Commissioner Municipal Corporation Afzal Zaidi, Additional Commissioner Karachi-II Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Director General KDA, Deputy Commissioner West Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam, Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario, Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto, Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bangwar, and Assistant Commissioner Headquarter Rabia Syed.
Senior officials of the Solid Waste Management Board, KMC, KDA, Chief Engineers, District South Town Municipal Commissioner, and representative of Karachi Electric, while other districts' Deputy Commissioners and relevant officers participated via video link. Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bangwar and Assistant Commissioner Headquarter Rabia Syed briefed the meeting through charts and pictures.
The plan includes repairing footpaths, cleaning, parking, and improving the traffic system. Streetlights will be installed, and the central reservation will be greened. Commissioner Karachi directed the KMC, KDA, and other organizations to work together.
