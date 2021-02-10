Commissioner Karachi decides to hold Istehkam-e-Pakistan celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Shaikh has decided to hold Istehkam-e-Pakistan celebrations in the metropolis.

It was decided in the meeting that all the concerned departments would finalize their programs in a week time and would ensure to submit the details to Commissioner Karachi by next Tuesday, said a statement.

Deputy Commissioners, departments of Culture, Sports, education, and KMC, DMCs, Pakistan Rangers and Traffic Poice will organize the programs for the Istehkam-e-Pakistan celebrations.

The celebrations would start in the current month and will continue to till March 23.

The meeting was attended among others by the Additional Commissioner Karachi -1 Asad Ali Khan, all deputy commissioners, senior officials of departments of Sports, Culture, Education,, Pakistan Rangers, and Traffic Police It was decided in the meeting that all the deputy commissioners would organsie Jashn-e-Baharan Festivals in coordination and cooperation of the departments of Sports and Culture, government of sindh and National academy of performing .

They would also organize the Puppet show on the lines of Rafi Pirzada Theathre.

The deputy commissioners and all the concerned departments submitted their proposals with regards to the celebrations.

It was decided that the programs would highlight the patriotism and would promote healthy competitive and constructive activities in the city through arts, culture and sports activities.

The meeting decided that the deputy commissioners would engage artists for compositions of anthem/patriotic theme songs in coordination with the Arts Council and other relevant organizations/artists.

The meeting further decided that the Quiz competition, Qirat and Naat competitions, national songs competitions, national and local games would also be organized.

The commissioner asked the deputy commissioners and concerned departments to highlight the spirit of patriotism in their programs.

It was decided that the different Olympic sports competitions would be organised including Kabbadi, wrestling body building judo Kodi beside the games like Hockey, Football, Tennis and Squash.

On this occasion, the commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to hold meetings with the concerned departments and organizers to finalize the programs for the celebrations and ensure that the Istehkam-e-Pakistan celebrations are successfully held in the city.