Commissioner Karachi decides to take effective steps to alleviate traffic congestion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Friday decided to take effective measures to alleviate traffic congestion in the city.

The Commissioner Karachi said this while chairing a meeting here, said a statement. The meeting decided that the district administrations and traffic police will jointly make efforts for better traffic management and better traffic flow.

The meeting was attended among others by DIG Traffic Ahmad Nawaz Cheema, Additional Commissioner Karachi-I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Secretary Provincial Transport Authority Secretary of Regional Transport Authority and senior officials of KMC SBCA, Town administrations and cantonment boards.

While the deputy commissioners of all the districts attended the meeting through the video link. The meeting discussed issues related to traffic congestion and decided to take various steps to ensure better traffic flow. It was decided in the meeting that charged parking being run by civic agencies would be effectively regulated.

The DIG told meeting that 130 charged parking out of 201 is being run at busy roads, causing traffic congestion greatly. It was decided that contractors concerned would be warned to follow the code and rules of charged parking.

It was decided that those who would violate the rules of charged parking would be considered to have cancellation of their contracts. The civic agencies were asked to process their cancelation if they do not implement rules creating traffic Chaos and traffic congestion.

The meeting also discussed the issues of operating inter city buses in violation of a ban on it. It was decided that ticket counters of all intercity bus companies set up within the city will be closed. The Secretary Provincial Transport Authority will take steps to prevent inter-city buses from operating within the city.