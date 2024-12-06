Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, accompanied by DIG Traffic, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema on Friday visited different districts of the city including Korangi East and Central, districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, accompanied by DIG Traffic, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema on Friday visited different districts of the city including Korangi East and Central, districts.

The DIG Traffic and Deputy Commissioners of the districts the commissioner visited briefed him on measures about the traffic issues causing difficulties to the pedestrian and vehicular traffic .

Deputy Commissioners Masood Bhutto of Korangi, Shahzad Abbasi of East, and Taha Saleem of Central briefed the Commissioner on solutions to traffic issues being faced in their districts at different locations.

During the visit, the Commissioner observed the traffic behaviors and noted the absence of discipline among Mazda vehicle drivers and rickshaws.

He also took notice of the booking offices for intercity buses at Alkaram which have already prohibited for working such offices that encourage the passengers and intercity buses to make stop there violating of ban on intercity bus stands wihtin the city.

The Commissioner said that Liaqatabad No. 10 is a major thoroughfare in the city, which often experiences traffic congestion.

He emphasized the need for effective measures to alleviate traffic pressure in the area.

To address traffic congestion at the inter-sections all around the city , the Commissioner stressed the importance of eliminating illegal parking of buses other vehicles and rickshaws, as well as shutting down illegal ticket booking offices for intercity buses within the city

The Commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioner District central, Taha Saleem, to take priority measures in collaboration with the traffic police to improve the situation.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, visited Saharab Goth and took notice of the illegal operation of intercity buses near Saharab Goth intersection Despite multiple warnings, some bus owners continued to violate the ban.

It was decided that any bus found standing there would be impounded and handed over to the traffic police.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner to impound these buses and hand them over to the traffic police for further process.

He also asked the DIG Traffic to effectively enforce the ban on intercity bus stands within the city and ensure that no such buses operate in Saharab Goth or anywhere else in the city.

The Commissioner Karachi conducted a visit to assess traffic congestion on the city's busy highways and intersections.

He specifically examined the traffic situation at Korangi Chowrangi, Liaqatabad Chowrangi, and Saharab Goth Chowrangi, as well as the shopping rush.