Commissioner Karachi directs DCs for immediate removal of billboards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Karachi has directed all Deputy Commissioners of Karachi Division to immediately undertake comprehensive inspection survey within their jurisdictions of all billboards and hoardings installed alongside main roads, on the faces of high-rise buildings, on rooftops of high-rise buildings or elsewhere through qualified engineers.

He said that Deputy Commissioners were liable to get immediately removed any billboard or hoarding found dangerous in order to avoid any loss of precious human life or damage to the public and private property and furnish a report to Commissioner Karachi Division.

The directives have been issued in compliance of order dated 17.10.2018 and 10.08.2020, passed by the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan in Suo-Moto Case respectively and in the wake of upcoming Monsoon Season.