KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday directed all Deputy Commissioners to provide full support to the CDC and relevant NGOs in their efforts to prevent and eliminate HIV and AIDS in their respective districts.

The Commissioner said this while chairing a meeting to review the HIV and AIDS program activities, said a statement.

The meeting was briefed on the HIV and AIDS program in Karachi by the CDC( Communicable degasses Control and NGO Nai Zindagi.

The meeting was attended among others by the Additional Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Deputy Commissioner West Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed, Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bangwar, Health Department officers, and representatives of NGO Nai Zindagi.

The meeting was informed that the CDC was providing free treatment, testing, and consultation to registered individuals under the supervision of medical experts.

Currently, over 4,500 individuals were registered in Karachi, receiving all necessary facilities, including treatment and medication, free of cost.

Most of the registered individuals were affected by HIV and AIDS. It was informed that outreach centers have been established in areas close to the residences of registered individuals, whereas in the past, they had to visit the central office for treatment and consultation.

The meeting decided to establish a District Advisory Body, headed by the Deputy Commissioners of all districts, to make the HIV and AIDS prevention program more effective.

The advisory body would include representatives from the CDC, NGO Nai Zindagi and one co-opted member.