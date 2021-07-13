Commissioner Karachi directs to remove unsafe billboards

Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday said that all unsafe billboards would be removed in view of the concerns about accidents in monsoon rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday said that all unsafe billboards would be removed in view of the concerns about accidents in monsoon rains.

The Commissioner directed all the Deputy Commissioners to conduct survey with the help of relevant engineers in their respective areas to identify unsafe billboards that may cause accidents during rain.

He observed that illegal and unsafe billboards are dangerous for human lives and other properties and same are also violation of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said that all unsafe and illegal boards be removed from all places including footpaths, streets, and buildings.

He further directed the officials concerned to make sure that no accident should occur due to unsafe or illegal billboard during monsoon rain.