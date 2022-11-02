Commissioner Karachi fixes retail price of live chicken at Rs.260/kg

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, on Wednesday, fixed rate of broiler chicken meat at Rs.400 per kilogram while retail price of live chicken is fixed at Rs.260 per kg

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, on Wednesday, fixed rate of broiler chicken meat at Rs.400 per kilogram while retail price of live chicken is fixed at Rs.260 per kg.

The rates were fixed in a meeting chaired by the commissioner while deputy commissioners of all districts of Karachi, officers of Bureau of supplies and prices, food department, representatives of consumer protection association, Poultry Wholesale and Retailers Association attended the meeting.

The meeting after reviewing all the determinants and mutual consultation agreed to fix rates of live chicken and its meat.

The price of live chicken at farm was fixed at Rs.245 per kilogram, wholesale chicken price at Rs.253/kg, retail price of live chicken Rs.260/kg and rate of chicken meat was fixed at Rs.400 per kg.

The commissioner Karachi directed all the deputy commissioners and concerned officers to ensure compliance of the poultry rate list and take strict action against persons found involved in violation of the fixed prices.