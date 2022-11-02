UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Karachi Fixes Retail Price Of Live Chicken At Rs.260/kg

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Commissioner Karachi fixes retail price of live chicken at Rs.260/kg

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, on Wednesday, fixed rate of broiler chicken meat at Rs.400 per kilogram while retail price of live chicken is fixed at Rs.260 per kg

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, on Wednesday, fixed rate of broiler chicken meat at Rs.400 per kilogram while retail price of live chicken is fixed at Rs.260 per kg.

The rates were fixed in a meeting chaired by the commissioner while deputy commissioners of all districts of Karachi, officers of Bureau of supplies and prices, food department, representatives of consumer protection association, Poultry Wholesale and Retailers Association attended the meeting.

The meeting after reviewing all the determinants and mutual consultation agreed to fix rates of live chicken and its meat.

The price of live chicken at farm was fixed at Rs.245 per kilogram, wholesale chicken price at Rs.253/kg, retail price of live chicken Rs.260/kg and rate of chicken meat was fixed at Rs.400 per kg.

The commissioner Karachi directed all the deputy commissioners and concerned officers to ensure compliance of the poultry rate list and take strict action against persons found involved in violation of the fixed prices.

Related Topics

Karachi Price All

Recent Stories

Biden Informs US Congress He Will Terminate Burkin ..

Biden Informs US Congress He Will Terminate Burkina Faso's Designation as AGOA B ..

57 seconds ago
 Dastagir invites PTI for strengthening political s ..

Dastagir invites PTI for strengthening political system, development

59 seconds ago
 CM directs improved facilities at Lahore, Safari z ..

CM directs improved facilities at Lahore, Safari zoos

1 minute ago
 Mette Frederiksen, the face of the anti-immigratio ..

Mette Frederiksen, the face of the anti-immigration left in Denmark

1 minute ago
 CPO chairs meeting to review crime situation

CPO chairs meeting to review crime situation

4 minutes ago
 Kohli 'loves' it as India head for semis after Zim ..

Kohli 'loves' it as India head for semis after Zimbabwe lose out

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.