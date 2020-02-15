UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Karachi For Implementation Of Court, Cabinet Directives About Revival Of KCR

Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:37 PM

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani Saturday asked the Pakistan Railways to fully implement the decisions of the Supreme Court and the Sindh cabinet in letter and spirit with regard to the revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

In a meeting convened by the Commissioner to review the arrangements being made for the revival of KCR, he said the work on the laying of railway track should be completed with removal of bushes along the track and to make the railway stations functional on priority basis in first phase and no human settlement should be demolished in view of the direction of the court and the cabinet, said a press release.

He said no citizen should be made homeless as directed by the Supreme Court and the cabinet.

The meeting was attended among others by the senior officials of Pakistan Railways, Additional Commissioner Karachi-I Asad Ali, Additional Commissioner-II Dr.

Waqas Roshan, Deputy Commissioners of district East and South and officials of Mass Transit Authority.

The commissioner said practical way to revive the KCR is that all required operational work should be completed first prior to the work of removal of encroachment.

He asked the Railways to expedite the completion of work of laying the railway track and renovation of the railway stations along the KCR route.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways briefed the commissioner about the progress of revival work.

The meeting decided to immediately initiate the work of re-construction of level crossing on the tracks where needed.

