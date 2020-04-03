UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Karachi For Strict Implementation Of Govt Orders Regarding Social Distancing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:13 PM

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani on Friday through a notification directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of government's orders regarding social distancing among masses to avoid further spread of corona virus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani on Friday through a notification directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of government's orders regarding social distancing among masses to avoid further spread of corona virus.

The super markets and stores have been instructed to ensure distancing among their customers, the restaurants will remain closed and no take away or home delivery will be allowed to any of the restaurants.

The organizations which are allowed online sales for medicines and essential food items will deliver the medicines and food items via courier services only.

At the industrial zones, only pharmaceutical and essential food items preparing factories will be allowed to work.

Suspected corona patients or anyone with symptoms of corona can contact round-the-clock working Corona Control Room established at Commissioner office on phone numbers; 021 99204439, 021 99204451, 021 99206565 and 021 99204452 or WhatsApp number 0316-0111712 or the Federal government's helpline no. 1166.

