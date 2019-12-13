UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Karachi For Strict Security With Best Civic Facilities On Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:55 PM

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday said that strict and effective security measures, besides best civic facilities would be ensured on the occasion of Christmas in the mega city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday said that strict and effective security measures, besides best civic facilities would be ensured on the occasion of Christmas in the mega city.

Addressing a meeting in this regard chaired by him at his office, the Commissioner said that foolproof security would be provided to the all Churches of the city, said a press release.

Iftikhar Shallwani directed the authorities concerned to remain in touch and coordinate with the Christian community.

The meeting was attended by members of the Catholic Archdiocese Karachi delegation, Member Sindh Assembly Naveed Anthony, officers of police, civic bodies and others.

The meeting decided that K-Electric would avoid load-shedding on the eve of Christmas. The relevant authorities were directed to ensure cleanliness in surroundings of Churches.

All Deputy Commissioners would hold meetings with Christian Community representatives and officers concerned.

