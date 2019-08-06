Commissioner Karachi for work on Rain Rrainage Nullah on war-footing basis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to initiate work on Rain Drainage Nullah on war-footing basis in Saadi Town and other adjoining areas to save them from flooding during expected monsoon rains

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the Commissioner was briefed that to save the low-lying areas including Saadi Town, Saadi Garden and others from flooding in the expected monsoon rains, work on a temporary rain drain starting from the areas to the Lath Dam was mandatory, said a statement.

The Commissioner asked the authorities to ensure completion of its work before the start of rains. The commissioner was informed that due to water flow from nearly mountain range, M9 and adjoining areas were at risk of flooding.

The meeting was attended by officials of Irrigation Department, Pakistan Army, National Highway Authority, Municipal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.