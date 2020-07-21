Commissioner Karachi forms committee to investigate fire eruption in factories

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Monday formed a committee to ascertain the facts of fire that erupted at three factories in the Export Processing Zone, Landhi the other day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Monday formed a committee to ascertain the facts of fire that erupted at three factories in the Export Processing Zone, Landhi the other day.

The committee has been given time of two weeks to complete the inquiry.

The committee will determine the cause of fire, ascertain the facts leading to its occurrence, proposing measures to avoid such fire incidents in future, fix responsibility under the relevant laws of such negligence against the delinquents and co-opt any technical expert required, according to a notification.

The Committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Malir will comprise members from Chief Fire Officer KMC, SSP Malir, Director Sindh Building Control Authority and a representative from Export Processing Zone, Landhi.