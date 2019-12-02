UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Karachi Forms Karachi Literary Circle

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:36 PM

Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has formed a group called the Karachi Literary Circle to expand the literary horizon of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has formed a group called the Karachi Literary Circle to expand the literary horizon of the city.

The Commissioner Karachi held a meeting with more than a dozen writers, poets and journalists of the city to chalk out future plans, said a spokesman of the Commissioner Office on Monday.

Shallwami has requested eminent media persons Ghazi Salahuddin and Peerzada Salman to lead the group to suggest ways to involve writers and poets of all the six districts of Karachi to take part in activities that the circle will come up with.

The participants of the meeting lauded the Commissioner's efforts.

Noorul Huda Shah, Muneeza Shamsie, Abbas Husain, Fahmida Husain, Raana Shaikh, Rumana Husain, Maheen Usmani, Neda Mulji, Syed Kashif Raza, Irfan Javed, Rafaqat Hayat and Sameera Raja, among others attended the meeting.

