Commissioner Karachi Greets Karachi Kings On Victory In PSL

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday congratulated Karachi Kings on winning the Pakistan Super League's fifth addition and termed the victory as a result of team effort

The Administrator hailed all the players and said that Karachi Kings deserved the victory. Karachi outclassed the opponent in all departments of the game-- batting, bowling and fielding, said a statement.

Shallwani said that Karachi is a city of cricket and the people always supported whosoever play good cricket.

He hoped that Karachi Kings would continue this wonderful exhibition of play in the coming editions of the PSL.

He also hailed the organizers for holding such a good event and said that it is a good sign for sports in the city. He said that efforts are being made to make Karachi a centre of sports activities.

The Administrator said that besides cricket, measures are also being taken to facilitate hockey, football, squash, badminton and indoors games to indulge the youth towards healthy activities.

He was of the view that Lyari could produce excellent footballers, boxers and karate players only through little attention and facilitation.

He said that cricket team of KMC has also been restored.

