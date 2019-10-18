Commissioner Karachi holds meeting to review progress of Hayat Regency Building

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday held another meeting to review the progress of the Hayat Regency Building in the light of Supreme Court 's orders at his office here.

Representatives of Pakistan Railway and representative of AKD Securities Commodity Exchange and others attended the meeting.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani reiterated that the Hayat Regency Building would be made functional in its original condition as a Hotel not in another mode as it is an important and pending issue since 40 years, which would be now decide as directed by the court.

He said no residential activity would be allowed nor would be given any permission for any other purpose.

Representative of railway informed that the Pakistan Railway had given the building to AKD Securities for Commodity Exchange on rent purposes however the company did not even paid the rent, but they deposited the rent with the Nazir of the Court Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani asked the representatives of AKD Securities to ensure compliance of the decision of the court and to settle their all issues with the railways.

Ifikhar Shallwani during the meeting contacted the Secretary Railway for necessary NOC to the company so that both parties would go for resolution of the matter as per court's directions without any further delay.

It needs to be mentioned over here that the Commissioner had earlieralso convened a meeting in this regard on May 16th.