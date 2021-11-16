UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Karachi Holds Meeting With Body Of F.B Area Trade Association

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:59 PM

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and the office bearers of the Association of Trade and Industry of Federal B Area Tuesday discussed the civic issues including water shortage, encroachments, sewerage and traffic congestion which are being faced by the industrialists in the Federal B Area Industrial Area here

The Commissioner Karachi, President of the Association Haroon Shamsi and other notables held meeting at the office of the Association here.

Deputy Commissioner Central Talha Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Daden Khan Lashari and members of the body of association and officials of district administration also attended the meeting.

The association offered the Commissioner to contribute in public private partnership projects for the development and beautification of the area.

It was agreed on this occasion that the proposed project of the district administration for the development and restoration of the 100 parks which are neglected and needed improvement work in the district would be carried out with the support of the association It was decided that the Deputy Commissioner would make a plan highlighting details of the work including the list of the parks, improvement work facilities for recreation with the time line details.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner asked the deputy commissioners to strengthen the liaison for the solution of the problems being faced by the industrial areas in the city.

The Deputy Commissioner Central was also asked to work with close coordination with the office bears of the association.

