UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani Takes Aerial View Of City

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 03:17 PM

Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani takes aerial view of city

Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani took an aerial view of the city after rain here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani took an aerial view of the city after rain here on Wednesday.

He expressed his satisfaction over the drainage of rainwater,said a statement.

The Commissioner also paid a visit to the Korangi Causeway and inspected the drainage work of rainwater on both roads.

He instructed the concerned officials of district administration to supervise the work.

Iftikhar Shallwani ordered to keep the roads closed till the completion of water drainage.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Sheharyar Gul Memon who was present on the occasion briefed the Commissioner Karachi that the Police and Rangers had been deployed on the roads and both the roads were closed to ensure the safety of the commuters.

Related Topics

Karachi Rangers Police Water Visit Korangi

Recent Stories

Commissioner for finalizing arrangements of Mohara ..

4 minutes ago

People to get 15,000 free saplings under 'Plant fo ..

4 minutes ago

NA body members express concerns over private medi ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates Plant for Pakistan campai ..

5 minutes ago

8 accused arrested in search operation in Muzaffar ..

5 minutes ago

Establishing peace imperative to attain respectabl ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.