Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani takes aerial view of city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani took an aerial view of the city after rain here on Wednesday.

He expressed his satisfaction over the drainage of rainwater,said a statement.

The Commissioner also paid a visit to the Korangi Causeway and inspected the drainage work of rainwater on both roads.

He instructed the concerned officials of district administration to supervise the work.

Iftikhar Shallwani ordered to keep the roads closed till the completion of water drainage.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Sheharyar Gul Memon who was present on the occasion briefed the Commissioner Karachi that the Police and Rangers had been deployed on the roads and both the roads were closed to ensure the safety of the commuters.