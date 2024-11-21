Open Menu

Commissioner Karachi Imposes Ban On Littering Garbage Into Nullahs

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Commissioner, Karachi Division, has imposed complete ban on littering, throwing of garbage, solid waste, dumping of debris and other materials into the Nullahs of Karachi Division by waste pickers, scavengers, recyclers or any individual / person for a period of two months w.

e.f. 20.11.2024 to 19.01.2025, with immediate effect.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of concerned Police Stations are authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing against the violation of Section 144 Cr.PC, said a statement on Thursday.

