Open Menu

Commissioner Karachi Instructs To Speed Up Actions For Removal Of Encroachment

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Commissioner Karachi instructs to speed up actions for removal of encroachment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Saturday chaired a meeting and decided to continue the campaign for the removal of soft encroachments causing traffic congestion in Karachi.

Action will be taken to prevent re-encroachment and effective measures will be taken in this regard. The meeting was attended among others by all Deputy Commissioners via video link at his office on Saturday.

Additional Commissioner-II Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Commissioner office Rabia Syed, and others were also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed various measures in this regard and decided to take legal action against those who re-encroach. It was ensured that the roads from which encroachments were removed and traffic congestion was reduced, the flow of traffic would be maintained and re-encroachment would not be allowed.

The meeting also discussed alternative measures and various suggestions were considered. Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario said that they had taken action to remove encroachments causing traffic congestion, from the roads including Akbar Road, Abdullah Haroon Road, MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Garden Nishtar Road, Chakiwara, and Paper Market.

According to Deputy Commissioner East, encroachments were removed from Continental Hotel Bakery Road, Khudadad Colony Soldier Bazaar, and other areas in District East. The meeting was informed that the barriers established by citizens in various streets of Gulshan Iqbal have also been removed.

The meeting decided that the district administration East would take action against encroachments from Hassan Square to Nipa Chowrangi.

The Commissioner said that the flow of traffic is being affected due to encroachments on University Road, and priority measures are needed.

The meeting directed action also to be taken on Safora Goth. Deputy Commissioner Central Fawad Ghaffar Somroo said that action against encroachers was taken in District Central at Water Pump Ayesha Manzil, and arrangements have been made to remove encroachments at Five Star Chowrangi

The meeting decided to take action with the officials of Wildlife Department to permanently remove the bird market in Liaquatabad.

Deputy Commissioner said that the bird market was removed several times before action was taken almost every week.

Deputy Commissioner Keamari Junaid Khan said that encroachments have been removed from 12 roads and service roads in District Keamari, including SITE Rashidabad and Manghopir Road.

He said that truck parking has been removed from the road and service road at Truck STAND Hawksbay . Action was taken on six roads in District Korangi, and 13 operations were conducted in District Malir. It was reported that encroachments were removed from under the Quaidabad Flyover.

The meeting also reviewed the operation to remove illegal and unsafe billboards. Deputy Commissioners briefed that they have started removing billboards. Various unsafe billboards have been removed in each district, and action is ongoing on others.

Deputy Commissioner West Ahmed Ali Siddiqui presented a report on the inspection of hospitals, dispensaries, and basic health units in the district. He emphasized the need to improve facilities in hospitals, and ensure the availability of doctors.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Hotel Road Traffic Gulshan Korangi Malir SITE Junaid Khan Market All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan