Commissioner Karachi issues guidelines

The Commissioner Karachi Division on Saturday issued guidelines pertaining to the activities allowed in the lockdown

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Karachi Division on Saturday issued guidelines pertaining to the activities allowed in the lockdown.

According to an administrative order here, It had been directed to strictly observe the guidelines.

Face masks were mandatory for all the people who came out of the houses for a valid reason or were exempted during the lockdown. The people must cover the nose, mouth and chin with a mask.

Sanitizing and cleaning hands after every activity and whenever necessary shall be strictly ensured.

Every employee or worker shall be examined before entering the workplace and if symptoms of flu, cough or fever were found, he or she may be referred to the hospital immediately and shall not be allowed to enter the workplace.

Business or workplace shall be hygiencically cleaned and disinfected frequently with disinfectant.

Social distancing shall be ensured at every workplace.

Employees shall ensure availability of masks, sanitizer, hand wash and soaps for their employees or workers.

Biometric machines shall be disinfected frequently and after every use.

All the permitted business and workplaces shall be allowed to remain opened as per specific timings mentioned in the order of the Sindh Home Department.

Restaurants shall be opened only for home delivery from 8a.m. to 5p.m. However, dining in and take away of any sort is not allowed.

Tandoors and bakeries shall remain opened from 8a.m. to 5p.m.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Home Department shall strictly be followed.

Any violation shall be strictly dealt by the Deputy Commissioners concerned under therelevant laws.