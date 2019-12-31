Commissioner Karachi issues new rates of wheat flour (Atta)

The City Administration on Tuesday fixed wholesale and retail price of wheat flour (Atta) as Rs 43 and Rs 45 per kilogram respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The City Administration on Tuesday fixed wholesale and retail price of wheat flour (Atta) as Rs 43 and Rs 45 per kilogram respectively.

A notification issued by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani said that wholesale rate of flour will be Rs 43 per kg while retail price of Atta will be Rs 45 per kg.

Wholesale rate of ten kg bag/thella will be Rs 430 while retail price of ten kg bag will be Rs 450.

The notification is issued in pursuance of the notification issued by the food Department on December 4, 2019 and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 (2) (a) of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 2005.