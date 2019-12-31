UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Karachi Issues New Rates Of Wheat Flour (Atta)

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 10:26 PM

Commissioner Karachi issues new rates of wheat flour (Atta)

The City Administration on Tuesday fixed wholesale and retail price of wheat flour (Atta) as Rs 43 and Rs 45 per kilogram respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The City Administration on Tuesday fixed wholesale and retail price of wheat flour (Atta) as Rs 43 and Rs 45 per kilogram respectively.

A notification issued by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani said that wholesale rate of flour will be Rs 43 per kg while retail price of Atta will be Rs 45 per kg.

Wholesale rate of ten kg bag/thella will be Rs 430 while retail price of ten kg bag will be Rs 450.

The notification is issued in pursuance of the notification issued by the food Department on December 4, 2019 and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 (2) (a) of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 2005.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Price December 2019 Wheat

Recent Stories

National Press Club, Opinion Makers organizes fest ..

2 minutes ago

US Embassy Personnel in Iraq Secure, No Plans to E ..

2 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal being shifted to Lahore

2 minutes ago

France Learned About Ghosn's Escape to Lebanon Fro ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore High Court Chief Justice recalls appointmen ..

7 minutes ago

Benfica sign Dortmund midfielder Weigl

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.