Commissioner Karachi Joins Independence Day Rally Honoring Pakistan Army

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 01:34 AM

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi Wednesday joined the Jashn-e-Azaadi and Maarka-e-Haq rally organized by goods transporters, lauding the Pakistan Army’s role in defending the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi Wednesday joined the Jashn-e-Azaadi and Maarka-e-Haq rally organized by goods transporters, lauding the Pakistan Army's role in defending the country.

The rally, which began at Netty Jetty Bridge and ended at Tower, Kharadar, drew a large number of transporters waving national flags and carrying banners reflecting patriotism and solidarity, said a news release.

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner Karachi said the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army are “invaluable” and that the success of Maarka-e-Haq has further energized public celebrations of Independence Day this year.

He commended the Army’s consistent role in safeguarding the nation, while Goods Transporters President Tariq Gujjar and other leaders also addressed participants, expressing their love for Pakistan and their willingness to make sacrifices for its security.

