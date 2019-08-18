UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Karachi Leads "Independence Day City Parade"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 08:00 PM

Commissioner Karachi leads

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :People in large number participated in the "City Parade" which was taken out to mark the independence day of the country, from Bara Dari to Tower here on Sunday.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani along with the Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah jointly inaugurated the event by cutting the ribbon.

People include Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also boarded one of the many beautifully decorated "two-horse Baggi" to take part in the parade.

Traditional floats representing all four provinces of the country also participated in the parade.

Reception stalls were also set up at Shaheen Complex Chowk and other locations on the route of the parade where national songs were played.

Girl wearing traditional colorful dresses holding national flags in their hands also joined the parade.

Musical bans of Sindh Police and Sindh Rangers also participated in the parade.

The police and Sindh Rangers personnel made ample security arrangements for the event.

All small lanes, roads, streets which were leading to the routes of the parade were closed with the help of barricades and tents, besides deployment of law enforcement personnel, to stopthe unwanted entry.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Rangers Police Nasir Independence Sunday Event All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

46 minutes ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

2 hours ago

Private sector engagement to attain SDGs invaluabl ..

2 hours ago

Indian president inaugurates Bunker Museum in Mumb ..

2 hours ago

On World Humanitarian Day, the UAE continues to ma ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.