Commissioner Karachi Leads "Independence Day City Parade"

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :People in large number participated in the "City Parade" which was taken out to mark the independence day of the country, from Bara Dari to Tower here on Sunday.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani along with the Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah jointly inaugurated the event by cutting the ribbon.

People include Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also boarded one of the many beautifully decorated "two-horse Baggi" to take part in the parade.

Traditional floats representing all four provinces of the country also participated in the parade.

Reception stalls were also set up at Shaheen Complex Chowk and other locations on the route of the parade where national songs were played.

Girl wearing traditional colorful dresses holding national flags in their hands also joined the parade.

Musical bans of Sindh Police and Sindh Rangers also participated in the parade.

The police and Sindh Rangers personnel made ample security arrangements for the event.

All small lanes, roads, streets which were leading to the routes of the parade were closed with the help of barricades and tents, besides deployment of law enforcement personnel, to stopthe unwanted entry.