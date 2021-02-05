Commissioner Karachi leads rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh led a rally organized to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, from Three Swords Clifton to the KPT Underpass by the District Administration South here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh led a rally organized to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, from Three Swords Clifton to the KPT Underpass by the District Administration South here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Ahmed, Assistant Commissioners, representatives of NGOs, polio workers, people from various sectors participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally participants on the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh said that 5 February Day is celebrated globally as the symbol of the Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self determination.

Pakistanis and Kashmiri people around the world reaffirm their commitment to show solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on this day, he added.

Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh said that the heart of every Pakistani beats with its Kashmiri brothers and our political and diplomatic support will continue for the people of IIOJK.

On this occasion, the participants of the rally waved the national and Kashmiri flags and chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

They appealed to the United Nations to stop the atrocities meted out to the people of Kashmir and give them their right to self-determination