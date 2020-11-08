Commissioner Karachi leaves for Istanbul

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Administrator /Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani left for Istanbul to review the functioning of Tram service in Turkey so as to propose Tram Service Project to be started in Karachi could be materialized.

Municipal services Mohammad Salahuddin and Director General Parks Taha Saleem also accompanied him, said the statement released here on Sunday.

During his visit to the Istanbul he will explore the potential partners for the Tram service a proposed Public Private Partnership project to be started in Karachi.

Administrator/Commissioner Karachi initially discussed the idea during his meeting with the Consul General of Turkey.

However, the idea was further expended to start the Tram service in different routes to facilitate the maximum citizens of Karachi similar to the tram service being provided in different cities of Turkey successfully.

During his visit to the Istanbul he will have meetings with the concerned officials and representatives of the Tram service companies to discuss the possibilities and arrangements of initiating the project under the Public Private Partnership mode.

In this connection, he will also possibly have the potential partners those who show their interest to start the tram service in Karachi.

He will also explore the opportunities to be provided to the youth of Karachi in the fields of education and trades.