Commissioner Karachi meets Legends of Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Thursday met the Legends of Lyari at his office here and discussed about " Karachi City Parade" which would be held on August 18 in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting discussed the programme in detail, according to a statement.

Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani while lauding services of the Legends of Lyari and their contributions for the country in their respective fields, said that maximum participation of all segments of the society was vital for the event.

He said that the Federal Government had decided to celebrate the independence day in solidarity with the Kashmir and people of Kashmir to give a message to the international community that we as a country and nation were standing with our Kashmiri brethren.

Renowned Cyclist and General Secretary Sindh Cycling Association Kalim Imam informed that special group of girls cyclists [100 cyclists] would participate in the parade.

Sindh Olympics Association Vice President Mehfoozul Haq said that likewise US and UK independence parades, Karachi parade would also highlight all the activities.

General Secretary Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput was alsopresent on the occasion.