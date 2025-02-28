Commissioner Karachi notified new prices of essential commodities for Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi on Friday issued price lists and notifications for grocery, beef, and mutton, fixing new prices for Ramazan.

Prices for various items have been fixed to stabilize prices and provide relief to citizens as the decisions to this effect have been made to strictly enforce these prices.

It has been decided that price lists will be made available to shopkeepers and vendors, and they will be required to display the lists prominently.

Those who fail to display price lists or violate fixed prices will face strict action, fines, and arrest.

The Commissioner Karachi has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure that food items are available to citizens at official prices during Ramazan.

He instructed them to take strict action against profiteers and not show any leniency and also directed the Bureau of Supply to ensure the availability of essential items at subsidized prices at utility stores and markets during Ramazan.

The Commissioner Karachi also directed the Bureau of Supply to ensure the availability of essential items at subsidized prices at bachat bazaars.

According to a handout issued by Commissioner Karachi, prices for fruits and vegetables will be fixed daily. Market committees have been directed to ensure transparency in pricing and fix prices at reasonable levels.

The Commissioner Karachi directed all Deputy Commissioners to submit reports on action taken against profiteers during Ramadan daily.

He instructed them to ensure that citizens do not face exploitation during Ramadan.

Commissioner Karachi has advised citizens to make complaints at a complaint cell working at his office. Citizens can report complaints on 021-99205634 and 021-99203443. Action will be taken against those found guilty of overpricing.