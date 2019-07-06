Commissioner Karachi orders officers to ensure sale of milk in officially fixed price

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday directed all the Deputy and Assistant Commissioners to take strict action against those milk sellers charging consumers more than the officially fixed price

Taking notice of media reports regarding sale of milk in higher prices, the Commissioner in also asked the officers concerned to send him a detailed report on actions taken against profiteers, said a statement.

He ordered the officers to remain in the field to ensure sale of milk on notified price.

Iftikhar Shallwani said that besides imposition of heavy fines the milk sellers violating the officially fixed prices would also be sent to jails.