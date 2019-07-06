UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Karachi Orders Officers To Ensure Sale Of Milk In Officially Fixed Price

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 08:31 PM

Commissioner Karachi orders officers to ensure sale of milk in officially fixed price

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday directed all the Deputy and Assistant Commissioners to take strict action against those milk sellers charging consumers more than the officially fixed price

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday directed all the Deputy and Assistant Commissioners to take strict action against those milk sellers charging consumers more than the officially fixed price.

Taking notice of media reports regarding sale of milk in higher prices, the Commissioner in also asked the officers concerned to send him a detailed report on actions taken against profiteers, said a statement.

He ordered the officers to remain in the field to ensure sale of milk on notified price.

Iftikhar Shallwani said that besides imposition of heavy fines the milk sellers violating the officially fixed prices would also be sent to jails.

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Media All

Recent Stories

Police Arrest Anti-Government Protesters in Kazakh ..

5 minutes ago

Model courts dispose off 159 cases in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

Nursing degree programme to be launched in Punjab

5 minutes ago

Traffic Accident Kills 8 in Northern India - Polic ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits various areas of city to rev ..

29 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for capacity building of all ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.