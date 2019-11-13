UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Karachi Orders Removal Of All Illegal Billboards In City

Wed 13th November 2019

Commissioner Karachi orders removal of all illegal billboards in city

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Wednesday taking notice of placing of billboards in different areas of the city, summoned the officers of the district administration and municipal bodies to his office and directed to take immediate action and to remove the billboards

He directed to ensure removal of all the billboards within 24 hours, said a statement.

All the Deputy Commissioners and officers of the agencies concerned would take coordinated actions.

A detailed review of the situation was taken at a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Karachi.

District administration officials briefed the meeting about the installation of the billboards in their jurisdictions.

The Commissioner was told that all the billboards were unauthorized.

The Commissioner said that the installation of billboards in the city were violation of Supreme Court orders. All Deputy Commissioners and relevant agencies should take immediate action and submit their report.

The meeting was informed that most of the billboards had been installed in the South, East and Central Districts.

Additional Commissioner Karachi-I Asad Ali Khan, Additional Commissioners of all the Districts and other senior officers were also present at the meeting.

