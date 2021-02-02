Commissioner Karachi Polio Task Force Decides To Review Strategy To Make Karachi "polio Free"

Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh chairing a meeting of Commissioner Karachi Polio Task Force on Tuesday decided to revise the strategy of micro plan for implementation of anti polio campaign to make the port city "Polio Free"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh chairing a meeting of Commissioner Karachi Polio Task Force on Tuesday decided to revise the strategy of micro plan for implementation of anti polio campaign to make the port city "Polio Free".

The participants of the meeting decided to review the monitoring system to improve it and to impart special training to the polio teams so as to achieve the desired results, said a spokesperson of the Commissioner Office.

The meeting decided that the micro plan to be devised as per COVID19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) notified by the government.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Anti Polio campaign held during the previous month in which 96 percent of target of the coverage was achieved.

Naveed Shaikh directed the deputy commissioners to carry out the efforts with better coordination with all the stake holders including the international partners such as WHO, UNICEF and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations .

The commissioner asked the DCs to make all out efforts to achieve the 100 percent targets for the coverage in future.

The meeting was briefed that the efforts of most of the administrations of Malir, East and Central districts had been successful to cover missed children as well as refusal.

He asked the DCs to engage the parents as well as the religious leaders and other community members of the society to ensure all missed children were covered.

The meeting was attended among others by the Additional Commissioner Karachi Asad Ali Khan, Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Fayaz Abbasi team leader of WHO for polio eradication based in Islamabad Hamish and Team Lead of UNICEF for Polio Eradication based in Islamabad Zaindul Abideen, Representative of Bill and Milenda Gates Founation Dr. Ahmed Ali Shaikh and all the deputy commissioners.