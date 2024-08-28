Commissioner Karachi Reviews Arrangements For Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 11:52 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi on Wednesday chaired a review meeting regarding arrangements and preparations for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions and gatherings, here.
Prominent Ulema, Municipal Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, officials of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh Solid Waste Management board, KMC, Cantonment Boards, Water and Sewerage Corporation and senior officers of other bodies concerned and representatives of K Electric participated in the meeting.
Prominent scholars and religious leaders expressed their resolve to celebrate Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) with respect, enthusiasm and devotion.
They informed on this occasion about the details of the arrangements to organize events on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) including processions at different places.
On this occasion, the participants of the meeting decided that special arrangements will be made for cleaning the routes of processions and places of gatherings, water supply, installation of street lights, while appropriate measures will be taken for strict security arrangements.
The Commissioner Karachi directed the deputy commissioners to develop close coordination with ulema and organizers of the processions and other events on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) so as to provide necessary facilities on the occasion.
