Commissioner Karachi Reviews Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 09:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

The Commissioner directed that the celebrations be held with religious zeal and fervour in Karachi.

He directed the concerned officials to ensure the provision of civic facilities, security arrangement, and traffic management during the celebrations.

The meeting was attended among others by DIG Police east Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, Chief Operating Officer Water and Sewerage Corporation Asadullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed, officials of Traffic Police Pakistan Rangers, Town Municipal Corporation, Executive Director Solid Waste Management board, Chief Fire Officer,Karachi Municipal Corporation, and officials of Cantonment Boards, while Deputy Commissioner East , Shehzad Fazal Abbasi and DC south Altaf Sario, participated via video link.

DIG Police East briefed the Commissioner on security arrangements.

Executive Director, Solid Waste Management Board, COO Water Corporation, and other officials of civic agencies briefed the Commissioner on their arrangements.

They informed that special arrangements would be made for water supply at processions and mosques.

It was decided that special cleaning and water supply arrangements would be made at mosques, processions, and venues of muharfils in consultation with Ulemas and organizers.

K-Electric's representative informed that an uninterrupted power supply would be ensured at mosques, muhafils and procession routes. K-Electric is making special arrangements in this regard.

It was decided to deploy special staff to ensure cleaning at procession routes, venues of muhafils and mosques.

