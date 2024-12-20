Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Friday visited district Keamari to review the ongoing week long anti-polio drive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Friday visited district Keamari to review the ongoing week long anti-polio drive.

He directed for special arrangements to ensure vaccination of every child leaving or arriving in the metropolis.

The 7-day anti-polio campaign, scheduled to conclude on December 22, is underway in Karachi likewise other areas of the country. To oversee the campaign's progress, the commissioner accompanied by Coordinator Commissioner Police Task Force Saud Yaqoob, Deputy commissioner Keamari Assistant Commissioner concerned and supervisor for vaccination, visited different areas of district Keamari, said a statement issued here.

The commissioner also visited the UC-5 area of Keamari where a polio case was reported this month.

The affected child, Muhammad Noor, is three years old.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioner to consider Machhar Colony UC-5 as a sensitive area and prioritize anti-polio efforts there.

He further directed the deputy commissioner to make special arrangements for the monitoring of every child entering or leaving the city and ensure that every child will be administered polio drops.

Hassan Naqvi had reviewed, during his visit to the Inter-City Bus Terminal on Thursday, the arrangements for administering polio drops to children traveling in and out of the city. He directed all deputy commissioners to take necessary measures in this regard.