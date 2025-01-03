Commissioner Karachi reviews beautification work of roads

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, chaired a meeting on Friday to review the city's major roads' beautification and rehabilitation.

The meeting focused on Shahrah-e-Faisal, I.I.Chundrigar Road, Shahrah-e-Quaiden, and Marine Promenade.

He directed the officials to expedite the repair and maintenance of roads and footpaths across the city with the work of improvement of utility chambers to alleviate pedestrian facing difficulties on foot paths at I.I. Chundrigar Road and other places .

The meeting also reviewed the measures to cover manholes, repair utility chambers, install streetlights, relocate garbage dumps from prominent locations, and ensure cleanliness across the city.

The meeting was attended among others by all the Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner HQs Rabia Syed, Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bangwear, Managing Director of Sindh Waste Management board Tariq Nizamani, Regional Director of Local Government Ramzan Pathan, Director General Municipal Services Tariq Mughal, and Chief Engineer of KDA Abdul Samad..

All Deputy Commissioners presented plans and ongoing projects for their respective districts to improve civic amenities.

Deputy Commissioner West, Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, highlighted Manghopir Road and Shahrah-e-Orangi, while Deputy Commissioner Central, Taha Saleem , focused on Shahrah-e-Pakistan and Allama Rashid Turabi Road.

Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jaffar identified key roads in Shahrah-e-Faisal, while Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario focused on I.I. Chundrigar Road. Similarly, Deputy Commissioners for Keamari, Malir and Korangi, Raja Tariq Chandio, Saleemullah Odho, and Masood Bhutto, respectively, highlighted important roads in their districts where work is underway.

The meeting was informed that development work in district central, including patchwork, is ongoing on Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Sher Shah Suri Road, and Allama Rashid Turabi Road in the Central District. Additionally, tree plantation will be carried out in collaboration with non-governmental organizations.

It was also informed to the meeting that the KDA Chowrangi is being beautified with the support of the Bohra community, while the Model Market in the district and a development park at AO Clinic have been planned to be undertaken with the help of the Town Administration.

The meeting was also informed by the DC central Taha Saleem that with the collaboration of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), sports complexes will also be built under various flyovers in the district.

The DC South briefed about the progress of the beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal, Marine Promenade, and Shahrah-e-Quaiden, focusing on improving utility chambers to alleviate pedestrian difficulties on footpaths.