Open Menu

Commissioner Karachi Reviews Campaign Against Profiteering During Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Commissioner Karachi reviews campaign against profiteering during Ramazan

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting of deputy commissioners and senior officials of the Bureau of Supply to review the performance of administration's campaign against profiteering during Ramazan at his office on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting of deputy commissioners and senior officials of the Bureau of Supply to review the performance of administration's campaign against profiteering during Ramazan at his office on Monday.

The meeting was attended among others by all deputy commissioners, additional commissioner Ghulam Mehdi Shah, assistant commissioner headquarters Rabia Syed, and senior officials of the Supply department.

The meeting reviewed the action taken against against profiteers and other strategic activities adopted to control the prices.

Performance of commissioner counters established at super stores, camps installed at different markets and especially the arrangements of sale of food items at official prices in the supervision of officers/magistrates.

The meeting discussed the efforts to sell items at official prices under the supervision of officers in detail. It was decided that magistrates would spend maximum time at food stalls and shops to ensure the sale of items at official prices.

Commissioner Naqvi emphasized the need for officials to spend maximum time checking prices in markets and bazaars to prevent complaints of overpricing.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over efforts to curb profiteering, and the commissioner praised the officials for their efforts, stressing the need to improve them further.

The Karachi Commissioner's Office has released a report stating that on the 16th of Ramzan, 158 profiteers were fined, with a total penalty of Rs. 1,355,000. Four profiteers were arrested. On the same day, magistrates checked prices at 1,276 shops, while special magistrates imposed fines of Rs. 244,000.

To ensure the sale of items at official prices, magistrates remained at the food stalls or shops to supervise the sale at 147 locations. Citizens expressed satisfaction with the efforts.

According to the report, over the past 16 days, a total of 2,856 profiteers were fined, with a total fine of Rs. 34,147,000. While 141 profiteers were arrested. During this period, prices were checked at over 17,000 shops.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi stated that the administration's campaign against profiteers will continue, directing deputy commissioners to maintain efforts to provide relief to citizens.

According to details, on the 16th of Ramzan, fines were imposed on profiteers in all 7 districts of Karachi and the fines were imposed as detailed below. District South (Rs. 455,000), District East (Rs. 159,000), District West (Rs. 34,000), District Central (Rs. 129,000), District Malir (Rs. 157,000), District Korangi (Rs. 79,000), and District Keamari (Rs. 27,000).

Recent Stories

Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?

Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?

23 minutes ago
 Belarus to adopt housing construction program for ..

Belarus to adopt housing construction program for 2026-2030 soon

2 minutes ago
 Gujar Khan Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double ..

Gujar Khan Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case

2 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue spray conducted at CPWB center

Anti-dengue spray conducted at CPWB center

2 minutes ago
 Over 144,000 family capital deposits opened in Bel ..

Over 144,000 family capital deposits opened in Belarus

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews campaign against prof ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews campaign against profiteering during Ramazan

2 minutes ago
Supporters, voters hail facilities during election ..

Supporters, voters hail facilities during elections at NPC

4 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt on Reema Khan’s ..

LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt on Reema Khan’s plea for defamation tribunals

35 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt committed to protect rights of minoriti ..

Sindh Govt committed to protect rights of minorities: Sukhdev

4 minutes ago
 Special Olympics Pakistan squad returns home with ..

Special Olympics Pakistan squad returns home with 11 Medals, receives warm welco ..

4 minutes ago
 SACM emphasizes merit, transparency in industrial ..

SACM emphasizes merit, transparency in industrial sector

5 minutes ago
 KP women's lacrosse team meets Governor after Okin ..

KP women's lacrosse team meets Governor after Okinawa Open victory

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan