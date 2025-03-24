Open Menu

Commissioner Karachi Reviews Measures Against Encroachments, Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday presided over a meeting with Deputy Commissioners at his office to review measures against encroachments, begging, and profiteering.

Deputy commissioners briefed the commissioner on actions taken against encroachments obstructing traffic in their respective districts.

According to the report, 132 encroachment sites were cleared between March 17 and 23.

The Commissioner directed deputy commissioners to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during Eid shopping and to prevent beggars from causing difficulties for citizens.

A report on actions taken against profiteers on the 23rd of Ramazan was also released.

The Karachi administration's campaign against profiteers continues. According to the report, fines exceeding Rs. 4 crore 16 lakh 73 thousand were imposed on profiteers during the 23-day campaign.

Commissioner Naqvi commended efforts to enforce official prices and directed officers to continue the campaign against profiteers.

