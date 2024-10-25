Commissioner Karachi reviews measures for price control, prevention of illegal parking

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi on Friday reviewed the steps taken for price control, removal of encroachment, prevention of illegal parking and other civic issues in a meeting chaired by him in the office of Deputy Commissioner Korangi.

All Assistant Commissioners, DC Korangi Masood Bhutto, participated in the meeting while DCs and Assistant Commissioners of other districts joined the meeting through video link, said a spokesperson.

In the meeting, it was decided to submit suggestions to the relevant departments for improvement of schools and health centers.

It was also decided that the officials who are negligent in removing the encroachments will be questioned.

In the meeting, all the ACs briefed about the steps taken to solve the civic problems in their respective areas.

The ACs informed the meeting about the details of visits to schools, health units and development projects.

It was decided in the meeting that all the assistant commissioners will prepare a comprehensive report on the steps taken to solve the problems of the schools and health units situated in their respective jurisdictions.

It was decided that reports containing suggestions for improving schools and health facilities in the light of the Assistant Commissioners' reports would be sent to the education and the Health departments.

The meeting decided to take various measures to make the campaign against soft encroachments on the roads and footpaths effective.

It has been decided that all the Deputy Commissioners shall identify the places where encroachments have been repeated despite their removal while the officials or officers concerned in those areas shall be held accountable.