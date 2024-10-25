Open Menu

Commissioner Karachi Reviews Measures For Price Control, Prevention Of Illegal Parking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Commissioner Karachi reviews measures for price control, prevention of illegal parking

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi on Friday reviewed the steps taken for price control, removal of encroachment, prevention of illegal parking and other civic issues in a meeting chaired by him in the office of Deputy Commissioner Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi on Friday reviewed the steps taken for price control, removal of encroachment, prevention of illegal parking and other civic issues in a meeting chaired by him in the office of Deputy Commissioner Korangi.

All Assistant Commissioners, DC Korangi Masood Bhutto, participated in the meeting while DCs and Assistant Commissioners of other districts joined the meeting through video link, said a spokesperson.

In the meeting, it was decided to submit suggestions to the relevant departments for improvement of schools and health centers.

It was also decided that the officials who are negligent in removing the encroachments will be questioned.

In the meeting, all the ACs briefed about the steps taken to solve the civic problems in their respective areas.

The ACs informed the meeting about the details of visits to schools, health units and development projects.

It was decided in the meeting that all the assistant commissioners will prepare a comprehensive report on the steps taken to solve the problems of the schools and health units situated in their respective jurisdictions.

It was decided that reports containing suggestions for improving schools and health facilities in the light of the Assistant Commissioners' reports would be sent to the education and the Health departments.

The meeting decided to take various measures to make the campaign against soft encroachments on the roads and footpaths effective.

It has been decided that all the Deputy Commissioners shall identify the places where encroachments have been repeated despite their removal while the officials or officers concerned in those areas shall be held accountable.

Related Topics

Karachi Education Price Korangi All

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman called ..

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman called on Punjab Governor Sardar Sale ..

3 minutes ago
 Court extends physical remand of 2 PTI workers in ..

Court extends physical remand of 2 PTI workers in October 5 violence case

4 minutes ago
 CM’s "Maryam Ki Dastak" Program brings services ..

CM’s "Maryam Ki Dastak" Program brings services to citizens' doorsteps

4 minutes ago
 KU declares results of MBBS supple exams

KU declares results of MBBS supple exams

4 minutes ago
 KU announces results of B.Com Regular, External Pa ..

KU announces results of B.Com Regular, External Part-I, II

4 minutes ago
 2 held for keeping parrots in cruel conditions

2 held for keeping parrots in cruel conditions

4 minutes ago
Food items should never be put in non-standard pla ..

Food items should never be put in non-standard plastic bags: Marriyum

6 minutes ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PM ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PML-N MPAs from Sargodha, Sialko ..

6 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi ..

Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

9 minutes ago
 12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

6 minutes ago
 Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firea ..

Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firearms, aerial firing

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan