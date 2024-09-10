Open Menu

Commissioner Karachi Reviews Measures To Control Prices Of Essential Food Items

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office to review measures for control of prices of essential food items.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners in person and Assistant Commissioners via video link.

They presented the details of violation of official prices of commodities and informed about the actions taken against profiteers.

Additional Commissioner-I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Additional Commissioner-II Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed,Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bangwar and others were present in the meeting.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner East to make the role of Market Committee for making auction system transparent.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner East to activate the market committee and ensure the posted Assistant Commissioner plays its role as a monitor so that prices are fixed appropriately and citizens can get fruits and vegetables at reasonable prices.

The meeting also reviewed the campaign against encroachments causing traffic congestion in the city.

The Deputy Commissioners informed about the actions taken against encroachments in their respective districts.

The Commissioner was informed that during the last week, from September 1 to 7, a total of 643 profiteers were fined Rs 1.7 lacs and 61 thousand.

In District South, 281 profiteers were fined Rs 865,000, in District East, 40 profiteers were fined over Rs 1 lakh in District West, 73 profiteers were fined Rs 250,000, in District Central, 77 profiteers were fined Rs 200,000, in District Malir, 86 profiteers were fined Rs 80,000, in District Korangi, 56 profiteers were fined Rs 168,000, and in Kemari, 30 profiteers were fined Rs 91,000.

