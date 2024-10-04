Open Menu

Commissioner Karachi Reviews Ongoing Campaign Against Illegal Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi on Friday reviewed the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering on essential commodities in a meeting held in his office here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi on Friday reviewed the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering on essential commodities in a meeting held in his office here.

All Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners attended the meeting through video link.

They informed the commissioner about the details of prices checking of goods and actions taken against profiteers.

It was decided that all assistant commissioners will check the prices and quality of goods every day.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the stability in the prices of milk and other commodities.

The meeting took notice of the illegal increase in the prices of mutton beef and eggs.

The meeting was told that in the last one week of September, action was taken against 541 shopkeepers for violating the official rates, and a total fine of more than Rs 2.4 million was collected in one week.

The assistant commissioners of all the districts checked the prices at 1248 places in one week.

In the process, eight shops of wholesalers were sealed, seven shops were sealed in Kemari district while one shop was sealed in South. Legal action will be taken against the involved shopkeepers and will ensure that the official prices are strictly enforced and goods are available to the citizens at the notified prices.

The meeting decided that, the traffic problems caused by the construction materials and construction debris on the streets and illegal parking should also be removed.

It was also informed about the results of removal of illegal billboards at various places.

In the meeting, the complaints of the citizens against the wholesalers and with reference to various civic issues were also reviewed.

The commissioner asked the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to take action against the grocers without exception and ensure that the official price is strictly enforced.

Related Topics

Karachi Fine Traffic Price September All Million

Recent Stories

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governo ..

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates

1 minute ago
 Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Isr ..

Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing

1 minute ago
 Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotagin ..

Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane

1 minute ago
 World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday

World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday

6 minutes ago
 Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

1 second ago
 UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang ..

UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang attack

3 seconds ago
CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings ..

CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings target

5 seconds ago
 DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities

DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities

7 seconds ago
 ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bric ..

ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks

37 seconds ago
 AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion p ..

AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion policy soon

39 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador discuss strategic ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador discuss strategic initiatives

42 seconds ago
 PTI hurting national interests through chaos: Barr ..

PTI hurting national interests through chaos: Barrister Aqeel

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan