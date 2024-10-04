Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi on Friday reviewed the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering on essential commodities in a meeting held in his office here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi on Friday reviewed the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering on essential commodities in a meeting held in his office here.

All Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners attended the meeting through video link.

They informed the commissioner about the details of prices checking of goods and actions taken against profiteers.

It was decided that all assistant commissioners will check the prices and quality of goods every day.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the stability in the prices of milk and other commodities.

The meeting took notice of the illegal increase in the prices of mutton beef and eggs.

The meeting was told that in the last one week of September, action was taken against 541 shopkeepers for violating the official rates, and a total fine of more than Rs 2.4 million was collected in one week.

The assistant commissioners of all the districts checked the prices at 1248 places in one week.

In the process, eight shops of wholesalers were sealed, seven shops were sealed in Kemari district while one shop was sealed in South. Legal action will be taken against the involved shopkeepers and will ensure that the official prices are strictly enforced and goods are available to the citizens at the notified prices.

The meeting decided that, the traffic problems caused by the construction materials and construction debris on the streets and illegal parking should also be removed.

It was also informed about the results of removal of illegal billboards at various places.

In the meeting, the complaints of the citizens against the wholesalers and with reference to various civic issues were also reviewed.

The commissioner asked the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to take action against the grocers without exception and ensure that the official price is strictly enforced.