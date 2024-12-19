Open Menu

Commissioner Karachi Reviews Polio Eradication Campaign In East, Central Districts

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Commissioner Karachi reviews polio eradication campaign in East, Central districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi visited the East and Central districts on Thursday to monitor the ongoing polio eradication campaign.

Hassan Naqvi, accompanied by Saud Yaqub, Coordinator of the Commissioner Polio Task Force, instructed the Deputy Commissioners to develop comprehensive plans to ensure all children, especially those missed previously, receive polio drops.

He emphasized the importance of community engagement and strengthening local ties to ensure no child is left out.

The Commissioner also directed that polio drops be administered to children traveling in and out of the city at the intercity bus terminal in Nazimabad.

Special teams will be formed to cover children in areas such as Haji Mureed Goth and Bakhar Goth.

During a visit to UC 2 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, it was decided that the UC Chairman will engage with the local community to encourage parents of unvaccinated children to cooperate.

Hassan Naqvi stressed the need for 100% coverage, urging Deputy Commissioners to make coordinated and vigorous efforts to achieve this goal.

Related Topics

Karachi Polio Visit Saud All

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

27 minutes ago
 ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Thera ..

ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..

28 minutes ago
 450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: F ..

450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA

28 minutes ago
 UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Ac ..

UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims & Their Familie ..

1 hour ago
 DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements i ..

DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements in healthcare

1 hour ago
 Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Fe ..

Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office

1 hour ago
National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global ..

National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments

1 hour ago
 Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Tra ..

Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela ..

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event

2 hours ago
 Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour ..

Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners

2 hours ago
 Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others ..

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan