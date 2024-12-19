Commissioner Karachi reviews polio eradication campaign in East, Central districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi visited the East and Central districts on Thursday to monitor the ongoing polio eradication campaign.

Hassan Naqvi, accompanied by Saud Yaqub, Coordinator of the Commissioner Polio Task Force, instructed the Deputy Commissioners to develop comprehensive plans to ensure all children, especially those missed previously, receive polio drops.

He emphasized the importance of community engagement and strengthening local ties to ensure no child is left out.

The Commissioner also directed that polio drops be administered to children traveling in and out of the city at the intercity bus terminal in Nazimabad.

Special teams will be formed to cover children in areas such as Haji Mureed Goth and Bakhar Goth.

During a visit to UC 2 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, it was decided that the UC Chairman will engage with the local community to encourage parents of unvaccinated children to cooperate.

Hassan Naqvi stressed the need for 100% coverage, urging Deputy Commissioners to make coordinated and vigorous efforts to achieve this goal.