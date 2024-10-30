Open Menu

Commissioner Karachi Reviews Polio Vaccination Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Commissioner Karachi reviews polio vaccination campaign

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi on Wednesday visited Natha Khan Shah Faisal Town to review the ongoing polio vaccination campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi on Wednesday visited Natha Khan Shah Faisal Town to review the ongoing polio vaccination campaign.

Syed Hasan Naqvi met with polio teams, received briefings from relevant officers, and made crucial decisions to make the campaign effective. He emphasized that every child must receive polio drops, considering it a national priority.

He also made important decisions during the visit to review the drive for making it effective and asked all Deputy Commissioners to visit their respective districts daily to review the campaign's progress and submit daily reports to the office of commissioner.

He decided that the polio workers will be appointed from local areas to ensure familiarity with the community, increasing the campaign's effectiveness.

It was also decided that special attention will be paid to 378 children in UC Natha Khan Shah faisal Town who missed vaccination, including 146 who refused.

The Commissioner Karachi directed the DCs to form polio support teams comprising elected representatives, community members, leaders, and officers/officials from various government departments to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign.

Each team member will be assigned specific tasks to persuade hesitant or missed children to receive polio vaccinations, with the support of teams and elected representatives, he added.

The Commissioner emphasized that the campaign's success hinges on achieving 100 percent coverage, ensuring no child misses polio drops and stressed that every child must receive polio drops to eradicate polio.

DC Korangi Masood Bhutto, Assistant Commissioner Shah Faisal Naimatullah chacher, Coordinator, Commissioner Karachi Polio force Saud Yaqoob Khoso and District Health Officer Shah Muhammad Sheikh were present among others on this occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Polio Visit Progress Korangi Shah Faisal Saud All From Government

Recent Stories

KU develops curricula to address current, future n ..

KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC

6 minutes ago
 Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

5 minutes ago
 CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first pub ..

CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital

5 minutes ago
 IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

5 minutes ago
 114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Pun ..

114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

5 minutes ago
 17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

5 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

18 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

18 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against cri ..

IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements

40 minutes ago
 UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

40 minutes ago
 Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of yo ..

Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan