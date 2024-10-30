Commissioner Karachi Reviews Polio Vaccination Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi on Wednesday visited Natha Khan Shah Faisal Town to review the ongoing polio vaccination campaign.
Syed Hasan Naqvi met with polio teams, received briefings from relevant officers, and made crucial decisions to make the campaign effective. He emphasized that every child must receive polio drops, considering it a national priority.
He also made important decisions during the visit to review the drive for making it effective and asked all Deputy Commissioners to visit their respective districts daily to review the campaign's progress and submit daily reports to the office of commissioner.
He decided that the polio workers will be appointed from local areas to ensure familiarity with the community, increasing the campaign's effectiveness.
It was also decided that special attention will be paid to 378 children in UC Natha Khan Shah faisal Town who missed vaccination, including 146 who refused.
The Commissioner Karachi directed the DCs to form polio support teams comprising elected representatives, community members, leaders, and officers/officials from various government departments to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign.
Each team member will be assigned specific tasks to persuade hesitant or missed children to receive polio vaccinations, with the support of teams and elected representatives, he added.
The Commissioner emphasized that the campaign's success hinges on achieving 100 percent coverage, ensuring no child misses polio drops and stressed that every child must receive polio drops to eradicate polio.
DC Korangi Masood Bhutto, Assistant Commissioner Shah Faisal Naimatullah chacher, Coordinator, Commissioner Karachi Polio force Saud Yaqoob Khoso and District Health Officer Shah Muhammad Sheikh were present among others on this occasion.
