Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review the prices of essential commodities.

The meeting discussed reducing prices of roti, naan, grocery items, and other essentials, based on reports from Deputy Commissioners West and Central.

The meeting was attended among others, by the Deputy Commissioner Keamari Tahir Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner South Samiullah Pathan officers of Sindh food Authority and Bureau of Supply.

The other all deputy commissioners and assistant Commissioners attended via video link.

The meeting also discussed beef and mutton prices.

Assistant Commissioner Rabia Syed presented a report on action taken against profiteers, stating that 186 grocery shops were fined Rs. 484,000 and 36 beef sellers were fined Rs. 90,000 between October 28 and November 3.

The meeting reviewed citizen complaints regarding civic and action taken against violation of government fixed prices.

Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar informed that 474 complaints were resolved, 441 were being addressed, and 267 required action.

Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners to prioritize resolving citizen complaints, particularly regarding illegal parking, encroachments, and profiteering.