Commissioner Karachi Reviews Prices Of Essential Commodities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:41 PM
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review the prices of essential commodities
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review the prices of essential commodities.
The meeting discussed reducing prices of roti, naan, grocery items, and other essentials, based on reports from Deputy Commissioners West and Central.
The meeting was attended among others, by the Deputy Commissioner Keamari Tahir Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner South Samiullah Pathan officers of Sindh food Authority and Bureau of Supply.
The other all deputy commissioners and assistant Commissioners attended via video link.
The meeting also discussed beef and mutton prices.
Assistant Commissioner Rabia Syed presented a report on action taken against profiteers, stating that 186 grocery shops were fined Rs. 484,000 and 36 beef sellers were fined Rs. 90,000 between October 28 and November 3.
The meeting reviewed citizen complaints regarding civic and action taken against violation of government fixed prices.
Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar informed that 474 complaints were resolved, 441 were being addressed, and 267 required action.
Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners to prioritize resolving citizen complaints, particularly regarding illegal parking, encroachments, and profiteering.
Recent Stories
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..
Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists
FESCO issues shutdown program
Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshi ..
Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges
Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case
Dry weather likely in most parts of country
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative issues in Jhang17 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test21 seconds ago
-
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists6 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program6 minutes ago
-
Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshid6 minutes ago
-
Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi6 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case11 minutes ago
-
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organises Cricket Festival11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner meets traders3 hours ago
-
Govt decides to extend tenure of service chiefs from 3 to 5 years3 hours ago
-
CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody3 hours ago
-
Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested3 hours ago