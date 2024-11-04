Open Menu

Commissioner Karachi Reviews Prices Of Essential Commodities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review the prices of essential commodities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review the prices of essential commodities.

The meeting discussed reducing prices of roti, naan, grocery items, and other essentials, based on reports from Deputy Commissioners West and Central.

The meeting was attended among others, by the Deputy Commissioner Keamari Tahir Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner South Samiullah Pathan officers of Sindh food Authority and Bureau of Supply.

The other all deputy commissioners and assistant Commissioners attended via video link.

The meeting also discussed beef and mutton prices.

Assistant Commissioner Rabia Syed presented a report on action taken against profiteers, stating that 186 grocery shops were fined Rs. 484,000 and 36 beef sellers were fined Rs. 90,000 between October 28 and November 3.

The meeting reviewed citizen complaints regarding civic and action taken against violation of government fixed prices.

Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar informed that 474 complaints were resolved, 441 were being addressed, and 267 required action.

Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners to prioritize resolving citizen complaints, particularly regarding illegal parking, encroachments, and profiteering.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh October November All From Government

Recent Stories

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Socia ..

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

22 minutes ago
 District Coordination Committee discusses developm ..

District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..

17 seconds ago
 Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competi ..

Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..

18 seconds ago
 Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on succ ..

Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test

21 seconds ago
 APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

23 seconds ago
 ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notifi ..

ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists

6 minutes ago
FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

6 minutes ago
 Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating ..

Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshi ..

6 minutes ago
 Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s ..

Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges

6 minutes ago
 Economic development essential for prosper Pakista ..

Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi

6 minutes ago
 Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's ..

Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case

11 minutes ago
 Dry weather likely in most parts of country

Dry weather likely in most parts of country

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan