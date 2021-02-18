UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Karachi Reviews PSL-6 Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:05 PM

Commissioner Karachi reviews PSL-6 arrangements

Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmd Shaikh on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the Pakistan Super League-6 to be inaugurated on February 20, at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK), here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmd Shaikh on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the Pakistan Super League-6 to be inaugurated on February 20, at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK), here.

Navid Ahmd Shaikh reviewed the PSL-6 arrangements at a meeting at his office, said a statement.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements of security, traffic management, parking, supply of electricity, street lights installation, cleanliness, shuttle service and observance of COVID-19.

It was decided in the meeting that foolproof security would be provided on the occasion and sitting arrangements for the spectators would ensured by the NSK administration under the COVID-19 SOPs.

It was decided that the special arrangements would be made to avoid traffic congestion on the adjoining roads of the NSK so as to vehicular and pedestrian traffic do not face any difficulty.

It was also decided in the meeting that Sharae Faisal and roads going towards the National Stadium would be beautified and cleaned. Portraits and cut outs of the players would be displayed.

The participants of the meeting were also briefed about parking arrangements and shuttle service for the PSL-6.

Additional Deputy Commissioner East Irfan Salam told the meeting that the parking arrangements have been made at the Hakim Saeed Play Ground and National coaching Centre.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Electricity Traffic February

Recent Stories

Razak ratify progress in registration of various p ..

1 minute ago

Power Ministry Rebuts Miftah's tweets on Energy Se ..

1 minute ago

Colombian military committed 6,400 extra-judicial ..

1 minute ago

IGP takes notice of rape cum murder of woman

1 minute ago

Former US presidential candidate Bob Dole has lung ..

1 minute ago

Eight killed in attack in northern Burkina Faso

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.