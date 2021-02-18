Commissioner Karachi reviews PSL-6 arrangements

Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmd Shaikh on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the Pakistan Super League-6 to be inaugurated on February 20, at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK), here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmd Shaikh on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the Pakistan Super League-6 to be inaugurated on February 20, at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK), here.

Navid Ahmd Shaikh reviewed the PSL-6 arrangements at a meeting at his office, said a statement.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements of security, traffic management, parking, supply of electricity, street lights installation, cleanliness, shuttle service and observance of COVID-19.

It was decided in the meeting that foolproof security would be provided on the occasion and sitting arrangements for the spectators would ensured by the NSK administration under the COVID-19 SOPs.

It was decided that the special arrangements would be made to avoid traffic congestion on the adjoining roads of the NSK so as to vehicular and pedestrian traffic do not face any difficulty.

It was also decided in the meeting that Sharae Faisal and roads going towards the National Stadium would be beautified and cleaned. Portraits and cut outs of the players would be displayed.

The participants of the meeting were also briefed about parking arrangements and shuttle service for the PSL-6.

Additional Deputy Commissioner East Irfan Salam told the meeting that the parking arrangements have been made at the Hakim Saeed Play Ground and National coaching Centre.