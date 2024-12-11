Commissioner Karachi Reviews Removal Of Encroachments Creating Traffic Congestion
Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Wednesday visited Malir and Korangi districts on Wednesday, accompanied by Deputy Commissioners of concerned districts and senior officers of civic agencies reviewed efforts to eliminate encroachments creating traffic congestion, laying sewerage lines , sanitation systems, repair roads, and resolve other civic issues
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Wednesday visited Malir and Korangi districts on Wednesday, accompanied by Deputy Commissioners of concerned districts and senior officers of civic agencies reviewed efforts to eliminate encroachments creating traffic congestion, laying sewerage lines , sanitation systems, repair roads, and resolve other civic issues.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Korangi, Masood Bhutto, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Malir, Syed Jehangir Shah, briefed the Commissioner on issues related to water supply, water supply schemes laying of sewerage lines sanitation work , road repairs, and encroachment removal activity in their respective districts.
The Commissioner Karachi inspected various areas, including Jafar Tayyar Society, Old Thana, Deh Thano, Bakra Peeri, Khokhra Par, and Model Colony.
He was briefed on ongoing water supply and sanitation projects in these areas .
The Karachi Development Authority officials briefed the Commissioner on the ongoing water supply project in Jafar Tayyar Society.
It was informed that the water supply project in Jafar Tayyar Society has been pending for several years, and immediate action is necessary to complete it. The Commissioner directed the KDA to take priority measures to complete the project.
During the visit, Naqvi inspected ongoing road repair works and directed the concerned agencies to complete them promptly, as potholed roads were causing difficulties for citizens and disrupting traffic flow.
He also took notice of encroachments affecting traffic flow in Malir and directed the district administration to prevent encroachments on roads and footpaths, ensuring smooth traffic flow.
Recent Stories
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues
SECP launches women equality in finance policy
Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment
SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: A ..
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues1 minute ago
-
Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment1 minute ago
-
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: Ambassador Atakhanov1 minute ago
-
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not allowed: Dar8 minutes ago
-
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers8 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari8 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights8 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO8 minutes ago
-
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told9 minutes ago
-
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme9 minutes ago
-
Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects15 minutes ago
-
Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,Senate told9 minutes ago