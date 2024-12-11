Open Menu

Commissioner Karachi Reviews Removal Of Encroachments Creating Traffic Congestion

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Wednesday visited Malir and Korangi districts on Wednesday, accompanied by Deputy Commissioners of concerned districts and senior officers of civic agencies reviewed efforts to eliminate encroachments creating traffic congestion, laying sewerage lines , sanitation systems, repair roads, and resolve other civic issues.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Korangi, Masood Bhutto, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Malir, Syed Jehangir Shah, briefed the Commissioner on issues related to water supply, water supply schemes laying of sewerage lines sanitation work , road repairs, and encroachment removal activity in their respective districts.

The Commissioner Karachi inspected various areas, including Jafar Tayyar Society, Old Thana, Deh Thano, Bakra Peeri, Khokhra Par, and Model Colony.

He was briefed on ongoing water supply and sanitation projects in these areas .

The Karachi Development Authority officials briefed the Commissioner on the ongoing water supply project in Jafar Tayyar Society.

It was informed that the water supply project in Jafar Tayyar Society has been pending for several years, and immediate action is necessary to complete it. The Commissioner directed the KDA to take priority measures to complete the project.

During the visit, Naqvi inspected ongoing road repair works and directed the concerned agencies to complete them promptly, as potholed roads were causing difficulties for citizens and disrupting traffic flow.

He also took notice of encroachments affecting traffic flow in Malir and directed the district administration to prevent encroachments on roads and footpaths, ensuring smooth traffic flow.

